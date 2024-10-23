Posted: Oct 23, 2024 11:02 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2024 11:15 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Barnsdall has put a burn ban in place across town until further notice. This includes brush piles, burn barrels, fire pits and any open flames. The burn ban is in effect until further notice.

Osage County is one of a handful of counties across the area that doesn’t have a full countywide burn ban in effect. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said this is something they are monitoring daily, though.