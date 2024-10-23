Posted: Oct 23, 2024 1:37 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2024 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has let it be known that once the Senate and House reconvene into session, he will be introducing a bill that cuts U.S. funding to members of the United Nations that expel, downgrade, suspend or otherwise restrict the participation of the State of Israel. This is a bill that is modeled from current legislation already in place, which prohibits funding to United Nation entities that elevate the status of the Palestine Authority to a member state.

Here is what Lankford had to say on the importance of this bill getting passed:

“Israel deserves to have the world's full support in their defense against unspeakable terrorism. Our greatest ally in the Middle East has faced vicious attacks since their founding in 1948, but the latest all-out assault from the Iranian regime and their terrorist proxies intends to wipe Israel off the map.”

Several other Republican Senators signed on in support of the bill.