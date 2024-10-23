Posted: Oct 23, 2024 2:23 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2024 2:34 PM

Alex Benzegala

The Dewey Hotel is hosting several fall events open to the public. On Saturday Oct 26, there will be a free showing of the film Hocus Pocus.

The showing will be outside of the hotel with heaters and the event is part of the Hotel's Family Film Festival that will have a concession stand as a fundraiser for the Hotel.