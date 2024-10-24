News
Oct 24, 2024
Bartlesville Breaks High Temp Record Again
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville hit another record high temperature on Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service observation station at the airport, the high temperature climbed to 92 degrees at the 3 p.m. hour. The old record high for Oct. 24 was 90 degrees back in 1927.
This is the second day this week where a new record was set. On Tuesday, the high temperature rose to 91 degrees. The previous record high for Oct. 22 was 89 degrees, set in 1939.
Temperatures should moderate beginning Friday and through the weekend, with daytime highs in the 70s and 80s.
