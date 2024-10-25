Posted: Oct 25, 2024 1:29 PMUpdated: Oct 25, 2024 1:29 PM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

A fundraiser is being organized for the owners of Safari Zoological Park in Caney who lost their home to a fire.

Late Wednesday night, a fire started from a propane tank on the property and spread to a guest cabin and then home of Tom and Alexis Harvey. Alexis' older sister Danielle Alonso, who is organizing the fundraiser, says while the family of four was able to get out safely, there's not much left of the house

Making matters worse, Alonso says the Harveys had to drop their homeowner's insurance due to the high rates associated with having exotic animals on the property

The goal is to raise $100,000 to help the family rebuild their home. The animals and the park buildings were undamaged, and the Harveys plan to be open Saturday like normal from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.