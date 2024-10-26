News
High-Speed Chase Through Bartlesville Ends in Arrest
Tom Davis
A high-speed police chase through Bartlesville Saturday afternoon involving serveral BPD units ended with an arrest.
Bartlesville Assistant Police Chief Andrew Ward tells Bartlesville Radio, "There was a stolen vehicle that was reported out of another jurisdiction. We had a successful deployment of spike strips which caused the caused the vehicle to lose air in the tire. The driver was successfully taken into custody without incident."
Ward said that there were no injuries or damage to other vehicles or property during the pursuit.
The name of the suspect who was apprehended will be released later.
