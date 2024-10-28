Posted: Oct 28, 2024 10:09 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 11:38 AM

Tom Davis

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM's Green Country Christmas will kick-off at Cherokee Casino-Ramona on Wednesday evening.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter and Tina Romine invited you be one of the first to get your Green Country Christmas tickets at the Cherokee Casino. 100.1 KYFM will be on site from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. to pass out tickets for your chance to win cash or merchandise prizes during Green Country Christmas on Thursday, December 19, 2024. You can get your tickets just inside the door across from the Player's Club.

Starting November 1, 2024, participating local businesses will have the "little green tickets." Those numbered tickets could win you one of any ten daily prizes starting November 11, 2024, or one of the 12 grand prizes to be given away on Thursday, December 19, 2024, aired on all our stations.