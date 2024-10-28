Posted: Oct 28, 2024 2:42 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 2:44 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

Montgomery County, Kan. joins a growing list of jurisdictions under a burn ban.

County Emergency Management Director Rick Whitson says the ban was needed because of the multiple fires over the weekend

If Montgomery County gets significant rain this week, the ban can be rescinded by County Commission Chair Mike Cordray.