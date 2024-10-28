News
Posted: Oct 28, 2024 2:42 PM
Montgomery County Latest to Institute Burn Ban
Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris
Montgomery County, Kan. joins a growing list of jurisdictions under a burn ban.
County Emergency Management Director Rick Whitson says the ban was needed because of the multiple fires over the weekend.
The ban is in effect until Nov. 4. Whitson says the strain on area fire agencies is costly for the county.
If Montgomery County gets significant rain this week, the ban can be rescinded by County Commission Chair Mike Cordray.
Osage County in Oklahoma is the only county within the listening area that has not instituted a burn ban.
