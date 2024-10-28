Posted: Oct 28, 2024 4:56 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 4:56 PM

Ty Loftis

City officials have informed the Nowata School District that the town will be without water for a portion of the day on Tuesday. As a result, the school district has opted to make the day a distance learning day. Students will need to check their online classrooms to view their assignments.

As of Monday evening, all extracurricular activities are scheduled to continue, but coaches will be in contact with the students if things change.