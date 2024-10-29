News
Posted: Oct 29, 2024 5:41 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 5:42 AM
Elliott Rescinds Resignation As Caney Mayor
Chris Fruend - Tom Davis
One week after resigning as the mayor of Caney, Josh Elliott has rescinded his resignation.
In a letter on the city website and through his Facebook page, Elliott cited unfinished business as his reason for his resignation withdrawal.
Elliott says some changes will be made, however, moving forward.
Elliott says he appreciates the support he has received in the last week and throughout his tenure as mayor. He reiterates the importance of working together as a city to move forward in a positive way.
A link to Elliott's letter to the city of Caney can be found here.
