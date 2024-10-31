Posted: Oct 31, 2024 3:22 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2024 3:23 PM

A grass fire started near Wynona on Tuesday afternoon and with heavy winds in the area, quickly worked its way northeast to Pawhuska. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading any further near the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, but after burning 4,000 acres it left a wake of destruction in its path.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts doesn't yet know the number of structures that have been damaged because of the fire that lingered into Wednesday afternoon, but said people have been affected by the unfortunate events.

With the much needed rain that fell on Wednesday evening, the fire has been extinguished and it is Roberts' hope that with the upcoming rains this weekend, that the drought conditions will lessen across the area.

Roberts wanted to add that he, along with everyone else who was out fighting the fires, are appreciative of the support from the community.