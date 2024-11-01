Posted: Nov 01, 2024 9:09 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2024 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen invited everyone to enjoy an all-you-can eat hot breakfast on Saturday, November 2, from 7am to 11am at the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge.

Owen said the benefit breakfast is for The Washington County Sheriff Reserve. The proceeds will help fund the Washington County Sheriffs Office Reserve for local families in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas with food baskets and gifts for kids.