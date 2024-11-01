News
Washington County Sheriff's Reserve Benefit Breakfast
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen invited everyone to enjoy an all-you-can eat hot breakfast on Saturday, November 2, from 7am to 11am at the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge.
Owen said the benefit breakfast is for The Washington County Sheriff Reserve. The proceeds will help fund the Washington County Sheriffs Office Reserve for local families in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas with food baskets and gifts for kids.
The positive impact of this program on the community cannot be overstated and you can help by simply enjoying an excellent breakfast. It costs only $9 for adults, $4.50 for children 6-11, under 6 eat free.
