Posted: Nov 01, 2024 9:19 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2024 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

Apperaing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter with the Bartlesville Ladies Connection invited the area ladies to attend their popular annual Holiday Extravaganza Lunch and Silent Auction on Thursday, November 14, at the Hillcrest Country Club.

This festive event promises a delightful shopping experience with a purpose, where attendees can browse an assortment of Christmas decorations, gift baskets, handmade crafts, baked goods, and much more.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m. for shopping, with lunch and a program beginning at 11:45 a.m. Attendees will enjoy a delicious meal, get a chance to vote for their favorite holiday cake centerpiece, and participate in a live auction for the top three chosen cakes.

This year’s auction will benefit both the Bartlesville Ladies Connection and Stonecroft Ministries, with proceeds supporting various local projects, including their impactful jail ministry. Attendees will also have the chance to win stunning prizes, such as a beautiful turquoise necklace, Corinthian wind chimes, and a Michael Kors handbag.

In addition to the holiday cheer, special guest Lynae Jacob from Amarillo, Texas, will share her inspiring message, "Tool Box for a Broken Soul," offering encouragement and support for all who attend.

Reservations are required by Tuesday, November 12. Tickets are $20 and cover the lunch, program, and chances for prizes. To reserve your spot, call 785-840-8128 or 918-333-5368, email bladiesconnection@gmail.com, or text 918-397-7388. Don’t miss this festive start to the holiday season with a heartwarming cause!