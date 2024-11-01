Posted: Nov 01, 2024 9:39 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2024 9:41 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning and are expected to discuss rescinding an agreement for using a controversial traffic and road camera system.

Bartlesville Radio was the first to tell you in September about a memorandum of understanding between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Flock Group for access to a database of cameras that takes video snapshots of vehicle license plates as they pass through an area, along with other capabilities.

Concerns were raised by some county citizens over the use of such technology, citing privacy concerns and unnecessary surveillance of innocent people. At a Sept. 30 meeting, Sheriff Scott Owen acknowledged the concern.

The Flock camera system has also come under scrutiny across the state, including a ruling from a McClain County judge, who determined evidence gathered by the cameras during a felony traffic stop violated state law.

Washington County does not have Flock cameras installed. The memorandum of understanding between the sheriff’s office and Flock would have allowed access to the company’s database of traffic cameras in parts of Oklahoma and across the nation to see if it is a system that could be implemented in Washington County.

The commissioners’ meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.