Posted: Nov 03, 2024 4:32 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2024 4:34 AM

Tom Davis

Flood Watch in Effect for Eastern Oklahoma Through Monday Afternoon

255 AM CST, Sunday, November 3, 2024

Residents of eastern Oklahoma are under a flood watch through Monday afternoon as heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued the alert due to the potential for excessive rain, which could lead to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Affected Areas

The flood watch affects several counties across east-central, northeast, and southeast Oklahoma, including:

East Central Oklahoma: Cherokee, Muskogee, and Okfuskee counties

Northeast Oklahoma: Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington counties

Southeast Oklahoma: Haskell, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties

Rainfall and Flooding Risks

The region is expected to experience multiple rounds of heavy rain, with widespread accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Localized areas may see even higher totals. This excess rainfall may cause rivers, creeks, and streams to rise rapidly, creating hazardous conditions in flood-prone areas.

Preparedness and Safety Tips

The NWS urges residents to monitor updates on the weather and be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Those living in flood-prone areas should have an evacuation plan ready and stay alert for possible flood warnings.

For additional information and safety tips, visit the NWS flood safety page: www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

Precautionary Steps:

Avoid driving on flooded roads.

Move to higher ground if you are in a flood-prone area.

Stay informed by checking local forecasts and weather updates.

The situation is being monitored closely, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

