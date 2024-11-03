The advisory took effect on November 3 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Caney public water supply system.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Residents should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announces a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.