Posted: Nov 04, 2024 9:12 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

On a recent episode of KWON's Community Connection, Ward 1 City Councilor and Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland discussed the upcoming election, his ward’s scope, and key city issues. Copeland emphasized Bartlesville’s strengths and highlighted what he believes are necessary actions to continue the city's progress.

Copeland shared his enthusiasm for civic participation, expressing gratitude for the high voter turnout in early voting. He encouraged residents to cast their ballots. Copeland represents Ward 1, which extends from Highway 75 to Madison Boulevard and from Nowata Road to Nebraska, with a slight adjustment near Wilson School. "Turnout has been tremendous," he noted, adding that meeting engaged voters in line at City Hall has been a positive experience.

Copeland has deep ties to Bartlesville, having lived here since childhood. From attending local schools to raising a family involved in the school system, Copeland’s connection to the community is longstanding. His career included operating a family-owned appliance business and a FedEx Ship Center, while his community involvement spans from city government to scouting and church activities. “I’ve spent my entire adult life coming up to this point,” he reflected, emphasizing his desire to give back to the community that shaped him.

Copeland clarified the City Council’s responsibilities, stating its focus on policy and budget rather than day-to-day city operations. The council works closely with the city manager to ensure a balanced budget and effective services across departments like police, fire, parks, streets, and water. Acknowledging that city government may seem “boring” at times, Copeland underscored that a reliable, “boring government that just works” is essential to maintaining Bartlesville’s quality of life.

As an example, he pointed to the city’s strategic reserve, which allows Bartlesville to maintain services during economic downturns—a lesson learned from the 2008-2009 recession and reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public safety remains a top priority, with over half of the city’s operating budget allocated to police and fire services. Copeland praised the fire department’s high rating, noting its positive impact on residents’ insurance premiums.

Looking ahead, Copeland identified streets as a primary concern . Bartlesville has over 500 lane miles, and maintaining them requires careful budgeting and prioritization. “We never have enough money,” he explained, emphasizing that high-traffic areas like Frank Phillips Boulevard take precedence over less-traveled residential streets.

Water supply is another key issue , especially in light of recent drought conditions. Although recent rains have alleviated the immediate threat, Copeland stressed the need for a sustainable water solution. The city is exploring options, including additional resources from Copan Lake, flood pool reallocation at Hula Lake, and other water sources. Copeland acknowledged the financial implications, describing a project from Kaw Lake that cost nearly $300 million for another community, making it clear that affordability is a priority for Bartlesville.

Copeland encouraged Ward 1 residents to vote. Reflecting on his experience in city government and his broader community involvement, he expressed his readiness to continue serving. “We need new jobs for our young people. We need new housing. We need to continue work on our streets,” he said, listing priorities that he believes will enhance Bartlesville’s appeal and livability.