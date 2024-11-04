Posted: Nov 04, 2024 10:06 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2024 10:09 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday evening across eastern Oklahoma.

According to the National Weather Service, storms will be capable of producing tornadoes (some may be strong), damaging winds and large hail. Please remain weather aware.

With the elevated threat for tornadoes this afternoon and evening, here are some guidelines to use to form a tornado sheltering plan - no matter if you're at home or away.