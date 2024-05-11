Posted: Nov 05, 2024 8:36 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 8:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Residents within the Wynona School District headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a bond proposal for repairs to the school. That proposition passed with just over 60 percent of the vote.

The passage of this bond will allow the district to repair or remodel bathrooms, classrooms, hallways and the gymnasium. There are no projected tax increases as a result of the passage of this bond.