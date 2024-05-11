News
Elections, Nowata County
Posted: Nov 05, 2024 8:39 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2024 8:39 PM
Nowata County sees highest turnout in years, officials say
Alex Benzegala
In Nowata County, Election officials said Tuesday night may have been the best turnout in years, if not ever. Doug Maddox is the Chairman of the Election Board in Nowata County, and says how he thought everything went on election day.
While official numbers on voter turnout have not been released of this report in Nowata County, Maddox tells Bartlesville Radio that overall voting went as smoothly as it could go and that if there were any challenges they were not the routine or ordinary.
« Back to News