Posted: Nov 06, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2024 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville High School Fine Arts Department is abuzz with activity, bringing a season filled with performances, fundraisers, and community involvement. Recently, Jody Burch and Ryker Burch from the Bartlesville High School Choir and Theater joined Tom Davis on KWON Radio’s Community Connection to discuss exciting events lined up for the theater and choir groups. From an intimate play production to a grand musical, here’s a preview of what’s in store.

The Actor’s Nightmare - A Comedy in the Black Box Theater

First up is The Actor’s Nightmare, a unique play scheduled for November 21 and 23 in the school’s Black Box Theater. This comedy revolves around an accountant mistakenly thrust onto the stage as an understudy, unaware of the play’s lines or blocking. Although the title may imply a horror element, the play is a comedic exploration of the protagonist’s challenges.

The Black Box Theater, typically used as a classroom, will be transformed into an intimate performance space with curtains enclosing the room, allowing for a closer, more engaging experience with the actors. With limited seating available, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Priced at $5 for students and $10 for adults, tickets can be purchased in advance through Amy Rust at the Fine Arts Center during school hours or by emailing director Ms. Roddy at RoddyAJ@bps-ok.org.

Ryker Burch, who recently appeared in Bartlesville High School’s Harry Potter production, will serve in a different role this time as the assistant to the assistant director. Known as a quick learner, Ryker is taking the opportunity to develop his skills behind the scenes, where he assists with various production tasks.

Bingo Night Fundraiser at the Eagles Lodge

To support the Fine Arts Department’s programs, the Bartlesville High School Choir Boosters will host a Bingo Night on November 16 at the Eagles Lodge in downtown Bartlesville. This fundraising event will benefit both the choir and theater programs, particularly as they prepare for the spring musical, Les Misérables.

Tickets for Bingo Night are available for $15 in advance or $20 at the door, which includes a pack of ten main games. Additional mini-games will be available throughout the night for $1 each. For those attending early, a spaghetti dinner will be served at 5:30 PM, providing a chance to socialize before the games begin at 7 PM. Each main game offers a $50 prize, and a special blackout game will feature a $300 jackpot.

A Grand Spring Production of Les Misérables

The much-anticipated spring musical will be Les Misérables, slated for April. This production holds a special significance as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Bartlesville Fine Arts Center, which opened with Les Misérables two decades ago. However, putting on such an ambitious show comes with substantial costs, from elaborate costumes to the potential for a rotating stage. The Bingo Night fundraiser is just one of several events to support the musical, with additional sponsorships from local businesses welcomed.

For those interested in supporting the choir directly, tickets can also be purchased through choir students or by contacting Choir Director Ms. Walker at WalkerTL@bps-ok.org.

Jazz Choir Performances at the Christkindl Market

The Bartlesville High School Jazz Choir will bring holiday cheer to the OK Mozart Christkindl Market downtown this weekend, with performances scheduled for Saturday at 5 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. This event offers the perfect opportunity for community members to enjoy the choir’s holiday repertoire and support local arts.

Bartlesville High School Fine Arts - Building Skills and Community

With these events, Bartlesville High School continues its commitment to fostering a strong, inclusive Fine Arts community. Students gain essential skills through their involvement in theater and choir, learning resilience, collaboration, and creativity. These experiences are as beneficial to students as they are entertaining for the community. For updates and more information on upcoming performances, visit BartlesvilleChoir.com.