Posted: Nov 06, 2024 10:02 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2024 10:03 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis is gearing up for Celebrate Giving, set for November 14 at The Center. In a recent appearance on Community Connection, Karen Wilson and Pat Gamble shared details on this wonderful event.

Celebrate Giving: A Showcase of Bartlesville's Nonprofits

Celebrate Giving will take place on November 14 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at The Center. Admission is free, and the event promises to be a vibrant gathering, bringing together 49 local nonprofits to share their missions, projects, and volunteer opportunities with the community.

“Our goal is to give nonprofits a platform to shine,” said Karen Wilson. “Bartlesville has a big heart, and this event lets our nonprofits showcase who they are, how they help, and how the community can get involved.”

The evening will include cash prizes for participating nonprofits, which can enter raffles for chances to win by engaging with Kiwanis in various ways, such as inviting a Kiwanis representative to speak at their board meeting or encouraging board members to attend the event.

Enter to Win a Branson Getaway

In addition to the cash prizes, a six-day, five-night Branson vacation at a Wyndham Hotel is up for grabs, generously donated by Grace Farmer and her family. Tickets for the Branson trip drawing are $20 each, or six for $100, and can be purchased online at BartlesvilleKiwanis.org or at the event. Proceeds will support the prize fund for nonprofits. If the goal of $1,000 isn’t reached, the winning ticket holder will receive 20% of the proceeds raised.

For more information, visit Bartlesville Kiwanis Events.