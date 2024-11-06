Posted: Nov 06, 2024 10:35 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2024 10:35 AM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued another boil water advisory for the Caney, Kan. public water supply system.

Customers should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

The advisory took effect Wednesday and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announces a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.