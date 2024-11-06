Posted: Nov 06, 2024 1:52 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2024 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Emergency Management Director Bobby Tallchief was honored on Wednesday for his many years of service. AARP Oklahoma hosted an event in Oklahoma City and Tallchief was one of 48 Native American elders who were recognized for their service.

This was a part of AARP Oklahoma's annual event, "Oklahoma Native American Elder Honors." This was held at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.