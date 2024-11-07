Posted: Nov 07, 2024 9:35 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2024 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

For those navigating Medicare, Elder Care is here to help. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jennifer Ennis from Elder Care said the organization offers free, by-appointment counseling on Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

"Medicare can be confusing, especially as plan coverages change yearly," said Jennifer Ennis from Elder Care. "Our trained staff can guide you through current options and help you secure the best coverage for your medications."

As the holidays approach, Elder Care invites community members to participate in their “Santa’s Helper” program. Starting November 11, residents can pick up Christmas stockings at Elder Care’s lobby. Each stocking comes with suggested items like socks, gloves, and puzzles, which will be gifted to participants of Elder Care’s DayBreak program. "It’s a wonderful way to spread holiday spirit and bring joy to our seniors," said Ennis. Stockings should be returned by December 16.

Another festive fundraiser, “Blitzen Bingo,” is set for Sunday, December 8. Participants can join from home for a virtual music bingo night featuring holiday tunes, streamed live on KYFM radio. Tickets include bingo cards and a hot cocoa packet, creating a cozy at-home experience. "It’s a chance for families to have fun, test their song knowledge, and support Elder Care programs," Ennis added.