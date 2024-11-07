Posted: Nov 07, 2024 10:09 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2024 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

In a press release sent out by Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, the 2024 General Election had more votes cast for President than any other previous election, this according to unofficial results. There was also a record set for in-person early voting, as more than 120,000 ballots were cast leading up to Election Day. Here is what Ziriax had to say on the turnout:

“As Oklahoma’s chief election official, I am proud of the Oklahomans who exercised their right to vote in this election. I am deeply grateful for the poll workers, county election officials and State Election Board Employees who worked so hard to make this election possible.”

Ziriax added that 2024 marked the largest number of registered voters heading into an election since they began tracking those numbers in 2000.