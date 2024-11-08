Posted: Nov 08, 2024 9:45 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2024 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

Mark your calendars for November 19! Fantasy Land on Foot, hosted by Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary, returns for its 6th annual event, offering a unique chance to walk through the dazzling lights of Fantasy Land in Johnstone Park.

This one-night-only event, from 6 to 8 p.m. CST, allows visitors to stroll safely along the park’s road, enjoying the festive displays up close before the drive-through opens for the holiday season.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, DayBreak Rotarians Pam Crawford and Bill Reilly invited everyone to enjoy their favorite displays without the worry of cars behind them, and this year’s organizers hint at a few extra surprises from their "Rotarian Elf Sleeves."

Both Fantasy Land on Foot and Fantasy Land of Lights are funded by donations rather than admission fees that supports local initiatives including college scholarships, youth leadership programs, and community projects. Proceeds from this special event will aid Daybreak Rotary’s continued work with area youth and non-profits. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 per adult or $20 per family group, with children 18 and under free. Strollers, wagons, wheelchairs, and leashed dogs are welcome.

Fantasy Land on Foot will also feature Hot Dogs by Truity Credit Union; Snacks by Arvest Bank; Hot Chocolate by Keleher's; Coffee by Outpost; and Funny Glasses by Redeemer Lutheran Church.