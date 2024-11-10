Posted: Nov 10, 2024 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2024 2:59 PM

Tom Davis

It was a great night of fun and fundraising at The Center in Bartlesville Saturday night as contestants in Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars raised $144, 462 for Paths to Independence, a school that is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.

Congratulations goes to the winners:

1st Place: Jen Williams and Jon Vilardo

People's Choice: Tami Brinkman and Mike Bailey