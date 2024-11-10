News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 10, 2024 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2024 2:59 PM
PTI Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars Dazzles
Tom Davis
It was a great night of fun and fundraising at The Center in Bartlesville Saturday night as contestants in Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars raised $144, 462 for Paths to Independence, a school that is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.
Congratulations goes to the winners:
1st Place: Jen Williams and Jon Vilardo
People's Choice: Tami Brinkman and Mike Bailey
PTI Spirit Award: Cameron Dobson and Saraia LaTorraca
