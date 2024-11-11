Posted: Nov 11, 2024 10:52 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2024 10:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning. At that meeting, the Board will consider signing bid contracts, award bids and open and award bids.

There will be discussion and possible action taken regarding quotes that have been received for the repair of the heating and air system at the health department. The Board will also consider assisting Green Country Fire with a search and rescue dog. The Board would provide up to $5,000.

There will also be an executive session at which time the Board will discuss the janitorial staff.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m.