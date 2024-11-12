Posted: Nov 12, 2024 9:04 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2024 9:04 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Regional United Way is coming off a record-breaking fundraising golf tournament with Phillips 66 and ConocoPhillips, but there is still work to do to reach its fundraising goal for this year.

Appearing on Community Connection, Lisa Cary with BRUW said, "I looked yesterday. We're about 56, 57 percent of our goal, which means we have some work to do. And the need has grown just over the past year." She added, "More services are being used by people who need it most. And this is a time for us to buckle up and give as much as we can because it's going directly to those partner agencies and helping those people who are in need. Now, I understand that we are working with our retirees at this point."

Also appearing on Community Connection, Katie Zawn explained one of the ways BRUW is trying to close the gap: "Towards the end of the year, ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 put out a plea to their employees and retired employees to donate. And it's a big campaign that we do. We started in August. It goes out to about 2,000 of their retired employees, and we just ask for donations. ConocoPhillips will match. You have until November 30 to get in donations to be matched; after that, we can't guarantee that they'll be matched. And the match really does make a difference."

Lisa said that BRUW is beyond grateful for their commitment and support. "Just realize that times are tough for a lot of people, and every dollar counts. We're trying to brainstorm some ways to bring in additional dollars."

Lisa ended with a hint: "We've got some stuff, hopefully, that we're going to do. So stay tuned for that."