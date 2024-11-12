Posted: Nov 12, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2024 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning and had a brief and productive day.

At that meeting, there was discussion among the Board to assist the Green Country Fire Department in getting a search and rescue dog. The Board would use up to $5,000 in funds to assist. Here is District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright with more on the cause.

The Board agreed to do that. Funds will come out of the ARPA account. Cartwright added that the search and rescue dog will be beneficial because it will be able to assist the Osage County Sheriff's Office. Also at the meeting, the Board selected Ramsey System Services to conduct the repair of the heat and air system and at the Osage County Health Department.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for its next regularly scheduled meeting at 10 a.m. next Monday at the fairgrounds.