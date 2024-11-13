Posted: Nov 13, 2024 9:53 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2024 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

To observe the Thanksgiving holiday, most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed next Thursday and Friday. Trash collection will resume as normal on Friday. Thursday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday and trash must be placed by the curb at 6 a.m. that morning.

Bartlesville’s City Recycling Center will be closed on Friday. City offices will re-open on Monday. Police and fire services will continue as normal during the Thanksgiving holiday.