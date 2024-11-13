Posted: Nov 13, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2024 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, Fire Chief Lloyd Arnce gave a report following the fires that crews worked diligently to put out two weeks ago. He said it is estimated that 4,000 acres of land burned, but more than 30 structures were saved and only one home was lost. He added that there were a few abandoned structures and vehicles that weren't running that got lost in the fire as well.

Arnce said the estimated value of the loss was around $100,000 and added that two firefighters had to receive treatment at the hospital. Overall, Arnce said things could have been much worse.

Arnce was sure to thank all area agencies who responded to assist in putting out the fire.