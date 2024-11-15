Posted: Nov 15, 2024 9:18 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2024 9:18 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a very short agenda planned for their Monday morning meeting.

The commissioners are expected to receive a report from the Election Board for expenses in October and then hold a bid opening for six months-worth of road materials.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.