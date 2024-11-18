News
Pawhuska
Posted: Nov 18, 2024 1:20 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 1:20 PM
Pawhuska City Manager Gets Bonus After Assistant Resigns
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska City Council has decided to give City Manager Jerry Eubanks a $25,000 raise. This comes after Assistant City Manager Carol Jones announced she would be resigning.
Here is what Eubanks had to say on Jones' resignation during Tuesday evening's regularly scheduled meeting.
The decision to give Eubanks that raise came at a special city council meeting on Friday evening.
