Posted: Nov 18, 2024 1:20 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council has decided to give City Manager Jerry Eubanks a $25,000 raise. This comes after Assistant City Manager Carol Jones announced she would be resigning.

Here is what Eubanks had to say on Jones' resignation during Tuesday evening's regularly scheduled meeting.