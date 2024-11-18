Posted: Nov 18, 2024 3:12 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 3:12 PM

Alex Benzegala

The City of Nowata announced on Monday that the EPA and DEQ are working in conjunction with all public water supply systems in the State of Oklahoma to gather data by conducting a Lead Service Line Inventory. The City of Nowata said in a press release that they have completed their inventory report, which had a great deal of unknown service line materials.

If your service type was unknown, you will receive a letter in the mail that looks like the one pictured on their website.

Residents are asked to carefully read it to be able to determine your service line material You are asked to report your service line material to City Hall by calling 918-273-3538. The City says they will then update the inventory list and submit any changes necessary in our report to the State.