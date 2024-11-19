Posted: Nov 19, 2024 2:41 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2024 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board had a special meeting on Monday after being unable to provide a quorum the week before. In what was a short meeting, the Board approved a memorandum of understanding with Grand Mental Health for the 2024-2025 school year. Superintendent Chris Tanner explains what that means for the school.