Posted: Nov 20, 2024 11:33 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 11:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee has named another Employee of the Month. Animal Control Officer Caylan Moore was recognized this month after being selected by a local resident. Here is what was said in the nomination letter:

“On Aug. 13 2024, Mr. Moore responded to a report of a large tortoise that had gotten out of its yard and was in the street. Upon arrival, he moved the tortoise out of the street and contacted my neighbor, who advised him the tortoise belonged to me.”

Moore went on to win $25 in Chamber Bucks, a gift card and eight hours of extra vacation time.