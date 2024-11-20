News
Pawhuska
Posted: Nov 20, 2024 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 2:28 PM
Fundraiser Being Held for Local Animal Welfare Clinic
Ty Loftis
This weekend, a bingo event is being held in Pawhuska in an effort to raise funds to support the local animal welfare clinic. At a recent city council meeting, a volunteer at 4-PAWS talked about the importance of getting donations from the community.
The Pawhuska Elks Lodge is hosting Saturday evening's event. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the bingo starts at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available.
« Back to News