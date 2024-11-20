Posted: Nov 20, 2024 2:46 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 3:37 PM

Ty Loftis

It was an important day on Wednesday, as 99 members of the House of Representatives took their oaths of office on the House Floor. One member took the oath on Monday and another will take it at a later date.

The new House will consist of 81 Republicans and 20 Democrats. There are 84 members returning to the House Floor and 17 new members. The first session of the 60th Legislature will reconvene on Monday, February 3rd.