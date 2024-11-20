Posted: Nov 20, 2024 3:30 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 3:30 PM

Ty Loftis

A fee-to-trust application had been approved earlier this year, meaning the 41,521 acre Osage Nation ranch had been transferred from the Osage Nation to the United States in trust, and will in turn benefit the Osage Nation. That signing took place on Monday and here is what Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had to say on the monumentous occasion:

"This is your land and your children's land and your grandchildren's land. We are not giving this land up again."