Posted: Nov 21, 2024 2:41 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2024 2:41 PM
Sheriff's Deputies Deliver Thanksgiving Blessings
Nathan Thompson
It's not the normal knock on the door that is expected from a sheriff's deputy. This one is filled with holiday cheer and a giving heart.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is once again delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to residents in need - a tradition that has spanned for more than 20 years.
Sheriff Scott Owen says it's a project he and his deputies are passionate about.
On Thursday, deputies spread out across the county delivering 20 baskets filled with all the Thanksgiving ingredients - all the way from veggies and stuffing, to pies, rolls and of course a full-sized turkey.
Ryan Bevard joined the sheriff's office in 2010 as a detention officer. Now he's a lieutenant with the patrol division. He says the Thanksgiving dinner giveaway is a way for him to reach out and for folks in the community to have a positive experience with law enforcement.
Bartlesville Radio tagged along with Lt. Bevard as he made a delivery to Joseph Rosette. When we knocked on his door, he wasn't home yet. But not even five minutes later, he pulled up to his apartment.
Rosette is a young, single father who loves his daughter. He works a lot, but it is still difficult to make ends meet, especially around the holidays. He says he was extremely grateful for the Thanksgiving food.
Sheriff Owen says that's what the Thanksgiving dinner program is all about.
