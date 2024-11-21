Posted: Nov 21, 2024 2:41 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2024 2:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

It's not the normal knock on the door that is expected from a sheriff's deputy. This one is filled with holiday cheer and a giving heart.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is once again delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to residents in need - a tradition that has spanned for more than 20 years.

On Thursday, deputies spread out across the county delivering 20 baskets filled with all the Thanksgiving ingredients - all the way from veggies and stuffing, to pies, rolls and of course a full-sized turkey.

Ryan Bevard joined the sheriff's office in 2010 as a detention officer. Now he's a lieutenant with the patrol division. He says the Thanksgiving dinner giveaway is a way for him to reach out and for folks in the community to have a positive experience with law enforcement

Bartlesville Radio tagged along with Lt. Bevard as he made a delivery to Joseph Rosette. When we knocked on his door, he wasn't home yet. But not even five minutes later, he pulled up to his apartment.