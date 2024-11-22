Posted: Nov 22, 2024 10:46 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 10:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion regarding the Osage County Employee Appreciation Luncheon, which is set to take place on Monday, December 9th. Bruce Hendren is scheduled to cater that lunch for $20 per person.

There will be discussion and possible action taken to approve a payment for an invoice to Higgins Construction for facility inspections. There will also be consideration to sign a memorandum of understanding for the nutrition department with the town of Avant for the remainder of the fiscal year. That will provide a facility to serve meals.

The Board will also consider signing a resolution that would amend the safety manual.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.