Posted: Nov 22, 2024 2:23 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 2:23 PM
Osage County, Owasso Schools Receive Opioid Abatement Grants
Osage County and Owasso Public Schools are two entities who were awarded grant awards to help curb the state's opioid crisis.
The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board announced $2.5 million in grant awards to 14 counties, two cities and two school districts.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the grants will fund treatment and recovery programs, opioid abuse education and strategies to decrease the supply of narcotics across the state.
Osage County was one of two counties in the state to receive the largest grant award of $300,000 each. Osage County will partner with the Osage Nation Health System to offer treatment, prevention and counseling support services to residents.
