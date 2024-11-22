Posted: Nov 22, 2024 2:23 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2024 2:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

Osage County and Owasso Public Schools are two entities who were awarded grant awards to help curb the state's opioid crisis.

The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board announced $2.5 million in grant awards to 14 counties, two cities and two school districts.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the grants will fund treatment and recovery programs, opioid abuse education and strategies to decrease the supply of narcotics across the state.