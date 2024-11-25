News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 25, 2024 9:23 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 9:24 AM
City Sales Tax Collection Update
Tom Davis
The city of Bartlesville tax collections were down a bit from this month last year, but also came in as the third-highest for the month according to city records.
Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, City Clerk Jason Muninger said,"I know it kind of sounds like a revolving record but we've had such great years the past two years on sales tax collection this one I would have I mean it is on record the third largest for November. However it's eight percent down from last year's collection."
Muninger said that considering the city still budgets pretty conservatively, the city as a whole is still up a hundred thousand dollars compared to budget for sales tax on the year.
« Back to News