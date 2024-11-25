Posted: Nov 25, 2024 1:18 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska hosted the Brantley Cattle Battle Invitational this Saturday. Considering it was the first year they had put on such a spectacle, Event Organizer Tanner Brantley said he was happy with the turnout and support from the community.

Brantley said it went so well, they are already talking about making it an annual event.

There was also a junior event that took place on Saturday morning. Brantley talks about how the youngsters did.