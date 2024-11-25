Posted: Nov 25, 2024 2:45 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 2:45 PM

Alex Benzegala

A woman faces felony domestic abuse and Prisoner placing body fluid on a goverment employee charges, after allegedly spitting on Detention officers inside the the Washington County Jail on Friday afternoon.

19- year-old Monica Scott allegedly got into a fight her partner around 3:40 p.m and when officers arrived on scene, they found the alleged victim with marks on them, their shirt was torn up and they said that Scott allegedly hit the partner with an umbrella.

At the jail, Scott allegedly spit on three Detention officers, the charges were added to charges of assault and battery.