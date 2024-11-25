Posted: Nov 25, 2024 3:04 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2024 3:24 PM

Alex Benzegala

A woman has been charged for allegedly falsifying her name after an alleged larceny incident in Bartlesville in August.

25-year old Zeniah Nanaeto faces Larceney of merchandise, a misdemenor and false personification after she allegedly shoplifted at Bartlesville's Atwood store on August. 24. On the day of the incident, Zeniah told police that her name was Xandreah Nanaeto and was arrested by Bartlesville Police for shoplifting.

The next day, Zeniah's sister Xandreah called Bartlesville Police from where she lived in California, saying that Zeniah is her sister and that she used her personal information to pretend to be her.