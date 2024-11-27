Posted: Nov 27, 2024 10:53 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

An inmate who had escaped from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Facility in LeFlore County has been captured. Archie Eagle went missing from the facility at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, but was found Wednesday morning.

Eagle was serving a five-year prison sentence for attempted first degree burglary and second degree burglary in Kay County. Those were both felony offenses.