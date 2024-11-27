Posted: Nov 27, 2024 1:18 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Dance Maker Academy will once again be putting on the Nutcracker Ballet on Saturday, December 14th and Sunday, December 15th at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska. There will be a Saturday performance at 7 p.m. and Sunday's matinee performance will be at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $8.